Malawi: Mchinji District Police Achieves 15 Per Cent Reduction On Criminal Cases

Mchinji — Commissioner of Police responsible for central region, John Nyondo has applauded Mchinji district police for achieving 15 per cent reduction on criminal cases for the past six months.

The commissioner says the district is among other districts in the central region that has scored well considering that Mchinji is a bordering district where serious criminal cases are registered.

The sentiments were made on Monday at a Community Policing Station Executive Committee review meeting for the past six months on successes and challenges.

"Am very grateful to learn that Mchinji police has for the past six months decreased crime cases to 15 per cent, this is a great achievement. It is not only for Mchinji but various other districts where I have visited," he said.

"Central region in terms of security is doing well because crime is decreasing, all serious crimes are going down and we will maintain that," the Commissioner said.

Despite the achievement the district has failed to reduce road accidents as it has managed 37 per cent increase within the same period.

The commissioner tackled on the issue of chieftaincy wrangles the district is having as he said is one of the contributing factors to the welfare of security in Mchinji.

"Chiefs have noble duty of maintain peace at their communities. Issues of chieftaincy wrangles have their own right channels where they are solved peacefully," he said.

On the issue of police bail, the Commissioner warned police officers in country who receive cash only for police bail saying the police bail is free and that anyone found indulging into this would be dealt with.

He urged Malawians to always report this to the high authorities if they see any police officer indulging into this malpractice so that law can take its course.

Chairperson of community policing in central region, Reverend Edison Jere said that despite that the region scoring well in terms of security, they still have a problem of resources.

"We are urging business people and NGO's to come forward and help these men on the ground as they lack whistles, torches and reflectors, things which cannot cost them a lot of money," he said.

Meanwhile Mchinji Police Officer in Charge Senior Deputy Commissioner, Maxmas Bakali said the coordination between his office, District Commissioner's office and chiefs have contributed to the great achievement the district has registered.

He asked district chiefs to refrain from chieftaincy wrangles if this is to be maintained.