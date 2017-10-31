Kenya: Safaricom CEO Collymore Takes Extended Medical Leave

Nairobi — Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore has taken leave to receive specialized treatment for a number of months.

During the time he will be away, Sateesh Kamath, Safaricom's Chief Financial Officer and Collymore's alternate on the Board, will take a primary role.

He will be supported by Joseph Ogutu who is the Director - Strategy and Innovation, Safaricom. Mr. Ogutu will be responsible for Safaricom's day-to-day operations until Mr. Collymore's return from medical leave.

Kamath has a background in strategic performance management and building robust operations across the telecoms, FMCG and manufacturing sectors.

Ogutu is the longest serving Executive Committee member in Safaricom with over 30 years in the telecommunications industry. He also serves as the Chairman of the Safaricom Foundation.