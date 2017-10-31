Kenya: Atwoli Latest Victim of Fake News as 'Speech' Goes Viral

Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has become the victim of fake news after a speech he did not make went viral on social media.

Mr Atwoli on Monday refuted reports that he held a press conference and railed at deputy president William Ruto.

The speech was posted by a Mr Owiti Owayo on Sunday night.

The post, which had been shared 809 times and had so far received almost 2,000 comments was in the style of a press statement. His photo appeared below the speech.

According to the post, Mr Atwoli says he believes the October 26 election results were fabricated and that Mr Ruto's leadership style is wanting.

Mr Atwoli purportedly throws his weight behind Nasa boss Raila Odinga.

"The author of the fake news is a stranger to me ... I wish to urge Kenyans to ignore such propaganda," Mr Atwoli said Monday, adding that he was neutral in the political impasse.

He said Kenyans should talk in order to cool the heightened political temperatures.