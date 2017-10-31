South Africa: Jabulani Plant High Distances Itself From #BlackMonday Accident

Trucking company, Jabulani Plant Hire, on Monday distanced itself from an accident that left three people injured when a truck collided with vehicles participating in the #BlackMonday march.

News24 reported that two people were seriously injured and one sustained moderate injuries when a truck failed to stop and ploughed into cars participating in the protest against farm murders.

Jabulani Plant Hire in statement said pictures posted on social media had placed the blame on the company.

"While we are greatly saddened by the accident that took place this morning we would like to clarify that the cause of the accident was not due to the negligence of our driver or caused by the truck he was driving," said spokesperson Jaco Pretorius.

He said the driver was trailing another vehicle from an unknown transporter at approximately 15 kilometers per hour when he saw the protest commotion ahead of him.

The driver then slowed down before stopping when he heard loud breaking and the sound of a collision from behind, explained Pretorius.

"As our driver observed to the rear to determine the cause of the braking sound, a truck belonging to Medina Transport, then proceeded to drive past our truck, ploughing into the vehicles ahead.

"According to the driver it appeared that the driver of the other truck lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid the slow-moving cars," said Pretorius.

He re-iterated that although the truck was pictured in the photographs taken, it was not the truck that ploughed into the vehicles, adding that the incident was not caused by any wrongdoing of Jabula Plant Hire's driver.

Source: News24