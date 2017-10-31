31 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Museveni Congratulates Kenyatta on His Re-Election

By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta on his re-election in last week's disputed poll.

In a statement, Museveni said that Kenyatta's win is a true indication that the will of the people was upheld and that the process was free and fair.

"Your re-election is a clear testimony of the trust you have earned from the people of Kenya and appreciation of efforts you have made towards development of your country and region for the last five years," read part of the statement.

Museveni further assured Kenyatta that Uganda will closely work with him to strengthen the working relationship between the two countries.

"I look forward to continue working with you to strengthen the brotherly relations and cooperation between our two countries as well as other EAC partner states in the quest to develop our region," the statement continued.

Kenyatta was declared the winner of the October 26 fresh presidential election on Monday by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after garnering 7.4 million votes - 98 per cent of the of the 7,483,895 valid votes cast.

