Malawi: Chiefs Asked to Refrain From Corrupt Practices

Mchinji — Chiefs like thee advised to be corrupt free - File Photo

Chiefs in Mchinji have been asked to refrain from corrupt practices things described leading to quarrels and low development in communities.

The call was made on Monday during the elevation of village chief Chibwana to group village headman Chibwana.

Traditional Authority Mlonyeni representative George Phiri appealed to the elevated chief to be exemplary by among other things, promoting development work in his area, avoiding corruption, respecting the people they reign over and avoiding excessive beer drinking.

He advised the elevated chief to refrain from resolving land disputes in a corrupt way and that should make land available to both women and men.

Phiri said chiefs should protect communities' rights to land through community land certifications where there are both husband and wife.

"We should form different forms of dialogue on land rights for women through different structures and stand in solidarity for promotion of land rights for women," he said.

Phiri urged community members to have trust in their chief by lodging all their minor cases to be resolved at community level at the same time strengthening their relationships with their fellow villagers.

The newly elevated group village Chibwana said he would make sure that he leads the community to development and making sure that the community is free from violence.

Group village headman Chibwana stressed the need to end chieftaincy wrangles which he says leads to delay on the progress of different developmental projects in different areas across the district.

"I will make sure that youths in my community get educated and that those who get married especially girls at a tender age are gone back to school so that they can develop this community. Education is a key to success," he said.