31 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Baabaas Have Massive SA Flavour for All Blacks

There is a noticeable South African flavour ahead of Saturday's clash between the Barbarians and All Blacks in London.

In total, there are NINE South Africans in the BaaBaas squad.

Former Springbok captain Adriaan Strauss will play his first competitive match since the end of the 2017 Super Rugby season while Currie Cup winner and Western Province flyhalf Robert du Preez is another exciting call-up.

Ruan Ackermann, currently playing for Gloucester, also features while there is a strong Lions presence in the form of Kwagga Smith, Jacques van Rooyen and Harold Voster.

Former Lions hooker Akker van der Merwe, currently with the Sharks, is included while there are a couple of Japanese-based South Africans in Willie Britz (Sunwolves) and Ruan Smith (Toyota Verblitz).

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:00.

Barbarians squad:

Forwards

Ruan Ackermann (Gloucester), Dominic Bird (Chiefs), Willie Britz (Sunwolves), Sam Carter (Brumbies), Simone Favaro (Fiamme Oro), Ben Franks (London Irish), Dillon Hunt (Highlanders), Steven Luatua (Bristol), Atu Moli (Chiefs), Kwagga Smith (Lions), Ruan Smith (Toyota Verblitz), Adriaan Strauss (Bulls), Akker van der Merwe (Sharks), Jacques van Rooyen (Lions), Luke Whitelock (Highlanders & New Zealand)

Backs

Vince Aso (Hurricanes), George Bridge (Crusaders), Richard Buckman (Highlanders), Mitchell Drummond (Crusaders), Robert du Preez (Stormers), Andy Ellis (Kobelco Steelers), Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders), Taqele Naiyaravoro (Waratahs), Julian Savea (Hurricanes), Nic Stirzaker (Rebels), Harold Vorster (Lions)

Source: Sport24

South Africa

