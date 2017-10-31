South Africa: 'I Cannot Harbour Hatred' for My Would-Be Assassin - Mahumapelo

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has appealed to the woman who plotted to kill him to disclose the names of others who were involved.

Mahumapelo was reacting to a statement by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation - the Hawks - on Monday after the woman, Eunice Legalatladi, 44, was sentenced to five years for conspiracy to commit murder.

Legalatladi was arrested in December 2014 and charged in connection with allegations that she asked a traditional healer for assistance to kill Mahumapelo. The motive for the conspiracy has never been revealed.

"As a leader of the ANC, I have introduced Reconciliation, Healing and Renewal (RHR). I therefore cannot harbour hatred, anger and bitterness, despite the fact that I may have been counted among the dead by now," Mahumapelo told News24 on Monday evening.

It was reported that Legalatladi had been caught on a hidden camera, which the Hawks had planted, confessing that she wanted Mahumapelo and the former Mahikeng executive mayor dead.

Mahumapelo said he always believed the law should take its course and added that his family was not over the trauma.

"My family is still going through trauma because there are other four outstanding cases of people attempting to harm me and possibly kill me," Mahumapelo said.

Mahumapelo is reported to have told the party's provincial general council earlier this month that he knew of at least nine people who wanted him dead. He told the media he was on an assassination list alongside other ANC leaders.

"I have kept quiet for too long and I want to let the people know what is happening.

"I have been a political activist and ANC member for over 34 years and over this period I have learnt how, as ANC members, we must be able to live and die with personal pain for the sake of the ANC.

"I did not want to look like a crybaby, but there are individuals who are plotting against me and want to silence me," he apparently told the council.

Mahumapelo appealed to Legalatladi to disclose the names of others "she may have worked" with.

He said this will assist her in the healing process.

The Hawks said Legalatladi initially appeared at the Mmabatho Regional Court on January 28, 2015, where she was released on R3 000 bail. She made a series of court appearances until she was found guilty.

"I congratulate all the law enforcement agencies for the work done in this regard. This helps in strengthening the confidence we have in these institutions," Mahumapelo said.

