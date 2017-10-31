South Africa: 10 Killed After Dramatic Shootout, Crash in KZN

An apparent taxi-related assassination in KwaZulu-Natal that led to a car accident has claimed the lives of 10 people in the Ladysmith area, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thembeka Mbhele told News24 that the deputy chairperson of the Klipriver Taxi Association was travelling with four members of his personal security detail near Matiwaneskop on the N11 when they were attacked at 07:00.

"They were ambushed by suspects who fired from two vehicles. All five were fatally wounded."

Mbhele said the bakkie that the taxi official and his security detail were travelling in thereafter collided with a taxi believed to be transporting teachers.

"A further five died due to the accident, and others in the taxi were rushed to hospital. Police are still at the scene at the moment. We will be issuing a full statement once investigators complete a full assessment of the scene."

Source: News24