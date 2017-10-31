31 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Security Beefed Up Countrywide as KCPE Exams Start

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Security has been beefed up across the country ahead of the start of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations on Tuesday.

The exams start amid fears of chaos in some parts of the country where violence was witnessed during protests in regions where the election was boycotted - mainly in Nyanza.

Several senior government officials led by Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi are leading in opening up seals for the exams in various parts of the country as a show of confidence.

On Monday, the Education CS explained that everything has been put in place to ensure the exams proceed smoothly.

He called on everyone including political leaders not to disrupt the program to ensure candidates have peace of mind while sitting for their papers.

He also said that those who join Form One next year will be the first lot to enjoy the Free Secondary Education that has been put in place by the government.

Matiangi was accompanied by the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, Permanent Secretary for Education Belio Kipsang, Chief Executive Officer of Teachers Service Commission Nancy Macharia and Professor George Magoha, the Board Chairman of Kenya National Examinations Council.

