South Africa: Shekinah Announced as Supporting Act for John Legend's Tour

We're excited to announce that @shekhinahd is confirmed as the support for @johnlegend in JHB and DBN! #JohnLegendSA

Big Concerts has confirmed that Shekhinah has been chosen as the support artist for John Legend's Darkness and Light Tour in Johannesburg on 4th and 5th November at the Ticketpro Dome and Durban on 7th November at Moses Mabhida Stadium. For more information, please click here.

Big Concerts confirms that 10-time Grammy Award winner, multi platinum selling artist John Legend will be returning to South Africa with his highly anticipated Darkness and Light Global tour.

The following South African tour dates are:

Johannesburg: 4 & 5 November 2017 at the Ticketpro Dome

Durban: 7 November 2017 at Moses Mabhida Stadium

Cape Town: 9, 10 (SOLD OUT) & 11 November 2017 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest

Presented by KFM 94.5, 947, East Coast Radio and Channel 24. Another Big Concerts Experience.

John Legend's latest album Darkness and Light has been a global smash hit with top 10 singles "Love Me Now" and "Penthouse Floor" featuring Chance the Rapper. The album debuted on the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and was streamed over 12 million times in the first week.

Fans can expect to hear John perform these new singles as well as his smash single "All of Me" from his critically acclaimed fourth studio album 'LOVE IN THE FUTURE' which claimed the #1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 Singles Chart, as well as #1 at four formats of radio: Urban AC, Top 40, Rhythm, & Adult Top 40. The single marks Legend's highest selling and charting single of his career to date, with sales over 5.5 million worldwide.

Don't miss the chance to see John Legend perform all your favourite hits live with a full band.

For Hospitality enquiries, please contact:

Johannesburg Blue Wing Hospitality Package includes:

Premium Suite Access

Ticket to Concert - Block FB/FC (Main Arena)

Banquet menu

Bar Facilities

EXCLUSIVE PARKING RATIO 1:2

Tickets priced at R2995 per person.

Cape Town Hospitality includes:

Ticket to Concert - Block F

French champagne reception

Fully staffed Luxury cocktail facility (adjacent to arena)

Premium reserved seating

Upscale pre-concert canapes

Complimentary premium bar

Parking ratio 1:2

Tickets priced at R2995 per person.