Malawi: Construction of New Mponela Community Hospital to Start December

Dowa — People of Mponela in Dowa and the surrounding areas have all reasons to celebrate after government, through Dowa District Council disclosed that the long awaited construction of Mponela Community Hospital is set to start soon.

This was disclosed on Monday when Ward Councilors presented Reports during the District's ordinary full Council meeting that took place in the Council Chambers.

According to the Report, construction of the new hospital which will have a 120 bed capacity, 50 staff houses, Theatre, and X- ray department, among others, will start in December, 2017.

The report indicated that valuation for compensation to land owners where the hospital will stand was made, and its report was ready by October 27, 2017.

Asked to give assurance during the meeting on whether the project will materialize this time around, after failing to take off for long, District Health Officer (DHO) for Dowa Dr. Peter Makoza assured Council members that all was set for the construction of the Hospital, saying the Minister of Health and his officials had already inspected the place.

"I can assure you that from the look of things, there is seriousness on the part of government for the construction of the hospital to start. Just recently the minister of Health and other Officials came to inspect the place. They demanded paper work to be done and sent to headquarters quickly. We did all that and have been informed that construction will start in December," he said.

And in a related development, it was learnt during the same meeting that land for the construction of the new Dowa District Hospital has been identified.

According to a report presented to full Council, a 51 hectare land has been identified near Red Cross offices, where the new hospital will stand, beating the minimum 15 hectare land requirement needed for the construction of a district hospital.

The Report indicated that funds for the feasibility studies are available in this year's budget while mapping and documentation were already done and necessary documents sent to the Ministry.

Dowa is one of the districts in the country that has no modern district hospital. The current one at the Boma, which serves over 800,000 people, is in a dilapidated state.

In July,2017, the Medical Council of Malawi (MCM) threatened to close the hospital due to poor sanitation and other issues, but the decision was rescinded in August after it noted improvements in the highlighted areas.