31 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Southern Africa: Malawi Calls On SADC Member States to Work Together in Transport and Meteorology

By Gomezgani Wanda

Lilongwe — The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, Francis Chinsinga on Monday called on Senior Government Officials from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to work together and come up with policies that would help improve the Transport, Communication and Meteorological services in the SADC region.

Chinsinga made the call when he opened a three-day SADC Senior Officials meeting of Ministers of Transport and Meteorology at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

"I wish to remind you that one of the key areas that the protocol aims to achieve is for the region to have compatible policies, legislation, rules, standards and procedures. This however cannot be achieved if member countries work in isolation and try to protect their interests.

He said the senior officials committee plays an important role in ensuring efficiency and productivity of all aspects of Transport, Communication and Meteorology thereby contributing to the economic and social development of the region.

The Principal Secretary said the SADC protocol calls for integration of network of transport, communication and meteorology with specific funding sources, regulatory mechanisms and technical standards to ensure collective benefits from greater integration and co-operation.

"This meeting is key in ensuring that the objectives of regional integration under this protocol are being realized," said Chinsinga.

The PS explained that sustainable regional socio-economic growth could only be achieved when the region became more competitive in the transport and meteorology sectors.

Chinsinga observed that for the past years the SADC region has experienced a number of challenging issues such as climate change which has affected socioeconomic security of the region's population.

He therefore said there is need for the SADC countries to come up with common policies and regulations that transporters within the region do not face problems when they pass through other countries.

