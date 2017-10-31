South Africa: #SaveRugbyUnion - the Radical Proposal for New International Club Competition

31 October 2017

Well, the proposal is less radical and more logical, but in a time when administrators still insist on straddling time zones to comply with hemispheres, anything that makes logistical sense might as well be considered a rebellion. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Ask almost anyone with an opinion on the state of rugby competitions around the world and chances are they'll all agree: the sport is in trouble. Everyone seems to be doing a lot of complaining and not enough suggesting solutions.

Enter Geoff Levy and David Shein. South African-born and Australian-based, the two men have some suggestions for how the problem might be solved.

Earlier in October, they launched a #SaveRugbyUnion campaign. The pair are calling for a global competition of privately owned franchises divided into three or four conferences. Critically, the teams in each conference would play in the same time zones, irrespective of hemisphere.

In their vision, each conference will consist of 10 teams who play each other home and away across the season. The top four in each conference play off in their conference finals. The winner of each conference (and a wild card if there are only three conferences) play off for the World Championship. It sounds...

