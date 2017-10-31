30 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Danjuma Goje's Wife Yelwa Is Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Queenesther Iroanusi

A former governor of Gombe State who now represents Gombe Central in the Senate, Danjuma Goje, has lost his wife, Yelwa.

The family made this announcement in a statement signed by Mr. Goje's son, Ahmed Mohammed, stating that she died in a hospital in the United States of America, aged 55.

The statement read: "With gratitude to Allah, I regret to announce the death of Her Excellency, Hajiya Yelwa Danjuma Goje, wife of the former governor of Gombe State, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje.

"Aged 55, she died in a hospital in the United States of America. She is survived by her husband, Senator Goje, six children, 10 grandchildren, many relatives, supporters and admirers."

The Senate on Monday expressed shock and sadness over Mrs. Goje's death and commiserated with the family in a statement personally signed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The Senate described the deceased as an exemplary pillar of support, a dedicated partner and mother to the community.

"On behalf of the entire Senate, I commiserate with our brother, friend and colleague, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, on the loss of his dear wife, Hajia Yelwa Mohammed Goje.

"Over the years, Mrs. Goje served as an exemplary pillar of support to her husband and played the role of a dedicated mother and mentor to many in her community.

"As we join the Goje family to mourn her passing today, we pray that the Almighty Allah grant her soul a place among the righteous ones in Al-Jannah Firdaus. We also pray that Allah grants the family of Senator Goje the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," Mr. Saraki said.

Nigeria

AfDB Denies 'Calling Off' Loans to Nigeria

The African Development Bank Tuesday said it has not "called off loans to Nigeria", noting that it is in consultations… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.