Malawi: Chikunkha Primary School Risks Closure During Rainy Season

Nsanje — There are fears that classes at Chikunkha Primary School in Nsanje will be suspended during rainy season because the school has no structures to provide shelter for learners.

Chikunkha Primary School, which has a total enrollment of 900 pupils, was relocated to uplands in 2015 from its original place which was prone to flooding besides having poor structures as well.

A visit by Malawi News Agency (MANA) at the new site showed that the school has no structures to provide conducive learning environment for pupils during rainy season.

"If the situation remain the way it is, we will consider suspend the classes when rain starts. This school has no permanent or temporary structures conducive for learning," lamented Head Teacher for the school Lucius Leman adding that students from standard two to six learn under the trees.

Chairperson for Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) for the school, Mary George said others suggested that they go back to the old school premises but the suggestion was shot down because the structures there developed deep crack also.

"So we could not allow our pupils to be in that trap. We mobilized the community to mould bricks to build structures at the new site, but nothing has materialized so far," she said.

District Commissioner for Nsanje, Gift Lapozo said the council is aware of the issue and had engaged different stakeholders to help erect temporary shelters at the new site for classes not to be disrupted during rainy season.

"We are engaging NGOs in the district to come up with short term solution as we wait for long term ones," he explained adding that currently the council is mobilizing tents to provide pupils with shelter during rainy season.