31 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: House Committee Probes Activities of Telecoms Operators, Banks, Others

By James Emejo

Abuja — The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the operational activities of telecommunications equipment and service companies/vendors in Nigeria has concluded plans to commence hearing into allegations of various infractions among key stakeholders in the telecoms sector.

The ad-hoc committee was set up following the House resolution on a motion on the need to investigate the affected entities.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ahmed Abu (APC, Niger) in a statement, said the four-day public hearing will commence on November 6 to 9, 2017.

Those invited include MTN Nigeria Communications Ltd, Globacom Ltd, Airtel Nigeria, Emerging Markets Telecoms Services Ltd, NATCOM Development & Investment, LM Ericsson Nigeria Ltd, HUAWEI Technologies Co. Nig Ltd as well as all relevant government agencies and regulatory agencies.

Others are Nokia, ZTE Nigeria Ltd, Aviat Network, Siemens Nigeria Ltd, Spectranet, CISCO Systems Nigeria Ltd, DIZENGOFF, IPNX Nigeria Ltd, SWIFT Networks, Teledom International Ltd and TELNET Nigeria Ltd.

Also to appear before the committee are Computer Warehouse Group, Main-One Cable, CERGAON Networks Nigeria Ltd, Galaxy Backbone Ltd, WECO System International Ltd, IHS Nigeria Ltd, and Resourcery Plc.

Others are Cloud Interactive Associates, Total Spin Nigeria Limited, Upstream Marketing Programme, AVYRA Systems Ltd, DKM Media, CELTOUCH Nigeria Ltd, UNILEVER Ltd Plc, Diamond Bank Plc, Fidelity Promotions Ltd, Union Bank Plc, Skye Bank Plc, First City Monument Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Friesland Campina Wamco Nigeria as well as all other Lottery operators under telecommunications Companies' platform.

It is alleged that operators and other critical stakeholders are in breach of due diligence, corporate governance laxes and practices which are detrimental to the consuming public.

The committee recently ordered all lottery activities under telecommunications companies to be suspended following varying allegations of foul play.

