31 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Candidate Denied Access to Exam Room Over Absenteeism

By Vivian Jebet

There was drama at Sericho Primary School in Isiolo County on Tuesday morning after the school head teacher denied a standard eight candidate entry to the exam room.

The candidate was delayed to sit for the mathematics paper in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam for about 10 minutes.

According to Garbatulla Deputy County Commissioner Kipchumba Rutto, the head teacher claimed that the candidate had registered to sit for KCPE but later disappeared for months only to come back on the exam day.

The DCC said the school principal Bishar Golicha allowed other candidates to enter the exam room but when the 16-year-old pupil tried to gain entry, he was blocked.

It is not clear where the candidate had disappeared to but education and security officials were forced to intervene and allowed him to sit for the exam.

Mr Rutto further said Education Ministry will take a disciplinary action against the head teacher who has been barred from collecting the remaining examination materials stationed at Sericho examination centre.

"The Sub County Education officer and I have directed the deputy head teacher of the school to take over all the duties regarding the KCPE exam," said the DCC.

No hitches were reported in Merti and Isiolo sub-counties.

