Kenya: Civil Societies Dismiss October 26 Poll, Uhuru Kenyatta's Win

A group of civil societies have dismissed October 26 repeat presidential election as "a sham".

The rights activists, under the umbrella of 'We The People' coalition, on Tuesday said President Kenyatta, who won the repeat poll, lacks legitimacy because the poll was not credible "just like the one held on August 8".

TURNOUT

"We have a problem with how the election was conducted and therefore President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta lacks political and moral legitimacy to remain in power," said Mr Njonjo Mue of Kura Yangu Sauti Yangu, the convener of the coalition.

They want Kenya to create a one-year transition period with the aim of reforming the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for a fair, credible and transparent poll.

The societies also disputed the turnout declared by the IEBC, saying it was lower than 38 percent.

Mr Mue said they were equally against call for fresh poll in 90 days by the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

Proper reforms, he said, must be undertaken at the IEBC to avert more hurriedly carried out sham elections.

The group was, however, not forthcoming on whether they will be going to the Supreme Court to challenge the results.

"We have seven days to go to court and we know that a Kenyan will do that but we have not said whether we will go or not," he said.

The rights activists condemned police brutality against protesters and innocent Kenyans during the election and demanded justice and accountability.