Sudan: Al-Bashir - Arab Parliament Is Historic Gain for Arab Nation

Khartoum — President of the Republic Field Marshal , Omer Al-Bashir considered the Arab Parliament a historic gain for Arab nation for it shoulders responsibility of joint Arab parliamentary work.

President Al-Bashir, who was addressing the inaugural sitting of the 2nd convocationof the Arab Parliament in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Tuesday, the founding of the Arab Parliament in 2005 came in support of joint Arab action and to heighten principles of shura, democracy and freedom.

He added the Arab Parliament stands as a dialogue forum for expanding consultation in decision making and gains power from influences of parliaments and assemblies which represent the Arab people.