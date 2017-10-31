31 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Calls Arab Parliament to Have Role in What Is Running At Arab Arena

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has called the Arab Parliament to have role in what is running in Arab scene of difference and accord needed to overcome challenges an d threats of extremism and terrorism.

This came while he was addressing the opening session of the Arab Parliament in Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Tuesday.

President Al-Bashir expressed appreciation to great success scored by Arab Parliament , calling for necessity of consolidating ties of cooperation with national and regional parliaments.

He called the Arab Parliament to be helpful to Arab League in implementation of reform program , reactivation inter-Arab trade and Arab common market.

Sudan

South Darfur's Habaniya, Salamat Agree On Reconciliation

Leaders of the Habaniya and Salamat tribes signed a peace agreement in West Darfur's Buram on Monday. They handed 1,420… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.