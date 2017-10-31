Sudan: Al-Bashir Calls Arab Parliament to Have Role in What Is Running At Arab Arena

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has called the Arab Parliament to have role in what is running in Arab scene of difference and accord needed to overcome challenges an d threats of extremism and terrorism.

This came while he was addressing the opening session of the Arab Parliament in Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Tuesday.

President Al-Bashir expressed appreciation to great success scored by Arab Parliament , calling for necessity of consolidating ties of cooperation with national and regional parliaments.

He called the Arab Parliament to be helpful to Arab League in implementation of reform program , reactivation inter-Arab trade and Arab common market.