31 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic Calls Arab Parliament to Cement Ties With Arab National Parliaments

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has called the Arab Parliament to consolidate relations with Arab national parliaments.

This came while the President was addressing the opening sitting of the Arab Parliament in Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Tuesday.

President Al-Bashir described the Arab Parliament initiative to hold its sessions in Arab countries as important qualitative shift , adding that it would positively affect its sessions and role in a way that serves contact and distinguished relations with legislative assemblies in the Arab countries.

President Al-Bashir highly appreciated the Arab Parliament role.

