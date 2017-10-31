Cameroon: Kumbo, Njikwa - Councils Fetch CFA 100 Million for Best Governance

Member countries of the CEMAC zone will today examine issues in line with keeping aside their differences to reinforce… Read more »

For showcasing best practices in Council management, the Kumbo and Njikwa Councils of the North West have been rewarded as models for rural development in the North West region. The 2017 performance basket, an initiative of the National Community Driven Development Program (PNDP), handed over cheques worth cfa 50 million each and certificates to both Mayors in Bamenda on October 24, 2017. The Mayor of Kumbo, Donatus Njong and Mayor of Njikwa, Tambi Andrew Tabyen were hailed for emerging overall best in budget management, governance and transparency and appropriation of the participatory development approach promoted by the PNDP. In effect, the Kumbo Council in Bui Division topped the charts in category III Councils with budgets above Cfa 250 million. They scored 42 points on 50 ahead of another Bui Council, Elak-Oku with 38 points and Bafut council in Mezam with 37 points.Elsewhere, the Njikwa Council ran ahead of category III Councils with budgets less than Cfa 250 million. They scored 23 points ahead of Ako Council 18 and Bamenda I, 16. Presenting the results, the Regional Coordinator of the PNDP, Burno Kanjo revealed that 38 percent of the Councils of the North West, representing 13 out of 34 councils distinguished themselves with a good mastery and management of the budget. Among them are Andek, Bamenda III, Fonfuka, Fundong, Jakiri, Kumbo, Mbengwi, Mbiame, Ndop, Ndu, Njinikom ,Nkambe and Nwa. Meanwhile, 41 percent of Councils representing 14 out of 34 councils of the region excelled in good local governance and transparency. They include, Bafut, Bamenda II, Batibo etc,while sixty eight percent representing 23 of the 34 councils made their mark in good enough appropriation of the local development participatory approach. Andek, Babessi, Bafut, Balikumbat etc featured among the lot.

