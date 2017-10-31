Central Africa: Safe Journey Mr. President

A farewell ceremony greeted the departure of President Paul Biya and wife Chantal to the CEMAC Heads of State Extraordinary Summit in N'Djamena yesterday.

The Presidential section of the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport yesterday, October 30, played host to a significant and symbolic ceremony worthy of the name to bid farewell to the Head of State, President Paul Biya as he left for N'Djamena, Chad. The President was responding to the invitation of the Chadian leader, Idriss Deby Itno who doubles as the current chairman of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community-CEMAC to participate in the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the sub region. It took just 30 minutes from the time the Presidential couple arrived at the airport (2:50 PM) to go through the departure protocol arrangements put in place. As has always been the case, on arrival at the entrance to the President Lounge, Paul and Chantal Biya waved to the jubilant crowd that answered present at the airport, some with their dance groups. Conspicuously present were among others the Nkon Koa dance group of the Association of the sons and daughters of Upper Sanaga, the Mefou Afamba CPDM Section with their slogan in support of President Biya's promotion of bilingualism through the National Commission for Bilingualism and Multiculturalism and the Active Youths for Mrs Chantal Biya better known by its French abbreviation-JACHABI. As the animation went on, the Presidential couple, after alighting from their limousine, shook hands with a number of State dignitaries amongst which were: the President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji, Speaker of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang, the Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committee, Jean Nkuete and the Deputy Director of Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic, Joseph LE. Equally present to bid farewell to the First lady, Chantal Biya were wives of some top collaborators of the Head of State. Prior to his departure to the Boeing 737-200 plane and eventual take off, President Biya granted a short audience to the Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh. Also present at the airport to bid him farewell was the Chadian Ambassador to Cameroon, H.E Ahmat Mahamat Karambal.