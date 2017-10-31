Central Africa: Warm Welcome for Presidential Couple

Cameroonians enthusiastically welcomed the First Couple in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena on their arrival for the CEMAC Extraordinary Summit that holds today.

October 30, 2017 was an exciting day at the Hassan Djamous International Airport in N'Djamena, Chad. Special about the day was the huge number of Cameroonians who had crowded the airport premises to welcome their First Couple, President Paul Biya and wife, Chantal. The scorching sun could not hinder the patriotic Cameroonians from all the nooks and crannies of Chad, as well as from the Northern Regions of Cameroon to join the Presidential Couple of Chad to warmly receive Paul and Chantal Biya as they arrived in N'Djamena for an Extraordinary Summit of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) Heads of State in Chad. Drum beats representing the cultures of all the ten regions of Cameroon resonated loud as the plane carrying Cameroon's First Couple touched down the Hassan Djamous Airport during the early hours of the evening. At the foot of the plane was the President of the Republic of Chad, Idriss Deby Itno and wife, Hinda Deby Itno to welcome their august guest, Paul and Chantal Biya. Brotherly hugs and sisterly kisses alongside the exchanged of pleasantries characterised the scene as Paul and Chantal Biya met Idriss and Hinda Deby Itno of Chad. President Paul Biya received full military honours as required of his status from the Chadian Presidential Guards both at the airport and upon arrival at the Hilton Hotel where they are staying during their sojourn in N'Djamena. While at the airport, Cameroon's First Lady, Chantal Biya and her Chadian counterpart, Hinda Deby Itno, had time to briefly discuss, certainly on topics of common interest. As the First Ladies, and mothers, Hinda and Chantal know too well how beautiful, yet fragile life can be, especially for children and women. They have both taken as responsibility to nurture and accompany children and women through the different phases of their lives. It is certain that while in Chad, Chantal Biya and Hinda Itno will find time to seek ways on how to improve the lives of women and children through one of their NGOs, African Synergy Against HIV and Suffering, of which Mrs Biya is the Founding President. One of the patriotic Cameroonians seen around the Hilton Hotel in Chad, Gisele Siewe said she could not be indifferent to the presence of President Paul Biya and Wife in Chad. That is why Gisele and other Cameroonians living in Chad had to abandon all personal activities to come and express their love for their First Couple.