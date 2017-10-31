Cameroon: Taking Measures to Boost Integration

Member countries of the CEMAC zone will today examine issues in line with keeping aside their differences to reinforce sub-regional values.

Faced with a disturbing economic situation marked mainly by a decline in crude oil prices and divisions amongst countries of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community, CEMAC, there is need for readjustments or else people living in the sub-region will continue to suffer.

Within the past one year, CEMAC leaders have had three summit meetings the first in Yaounde on 23 December, 2016 another in Djibloho, Equatorial Guinea on 17 February, 2017 while the third is holding today 31 October, 2017 in N'Djamena, capital of Chad.

Although the Extraordinary CEMAC summit in Yaounde took place in the presence of the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde with the economic situation of the sub-region as a dominant preoccupation, the fact remained that the six countries which constitute CEMAC ought to make hey while the sun shines by keeping their house in order. For instance, several reforms, especially concerning the reinforcement of integration through the free movement of goods and persons have been so difficult to implement in the CEMAC zone.

Thus, the current financial crisis highlighted again to members by the IMF have continued to plunge the economies of the various countries into a tight corner making it imperative for them to shift their positions and adopt a much more progressive posture. Looking at the economic performance of CEMAC countries, the payment of the Community Integration Tax (TCI) to the Commission has been a huge problem in spite of the existence of the relevant provisions of what they called Additional Act linked to its recovery. Another obstacle has been the applicability of the Additional Act and the limitation of the mandate of Commissioners to a five-year non renewable period.

With the term of office of Congolese-born, Pierre Moussa, President of the CEMAC Commission having ended on 31 August, 2017, today's summit in N'Djamena should be able to permit the new head of the Commission, Daniel Ona Ondo, a Gabonese as the new head to fully swing into action as new President.

Given that Chad, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea have finally joined Cameroon and Congo, Brazzaville in taking the formal commitment to allow the free movement of persons and goods from other countries of the sub-region into their national territories, Daniel Ona Ondo's period in office should be a moment to consolidate the much-cherished sub-regional integration that has been sounded over decades with little on the ground to show.

Trade among countries of the sub-region has been qualified by some experts as the lowest in Africa, recording less than 5 per cent annual interaction in most cases. Such a curve could now witness an accelerated increase in the months ahead with the signing of the decisions to allow a three-month visa-free movement of persons in accordance with the CEMAC Additional Act of 25 June, 2013 abolishing visas for holders of either the ordinary, service or diplomatic passports for citizens from any of the member countries circulating in the sub-region.

Although an extraordinary summit may not be an occasion to tackle too many issues, the hurdles that the CEMAC leaders are expected to handle are such that one may not be surprised to see them come back to appointments to posts of responsibilities within the various specialised structures of the institution. Some sources talk of the rotating nature of key duty posts within the member countries and the principle of incompatibility of countries hosting head offices of certain CEMAC institutions, like BEAC in Cameroon, and providing the leader again. In order words,

Cameroon as host country to the BEAC Head office cannot see a Cameroonian as Governor of BEAC again while Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic that hosts the CEMAC Commission office not being able to see the Commissioner come from the CAR again. Increasingly, the rational of such a decision at a time that member countries had in earlier reforms opted for the principle of the rotation of key posts is being put to question today. Of course, the Economic Partnership Agreement, EPA, signed between Cameroon and the European Union, which other CEMAC countries have been hesitant to accept may equally find its way on the discussion table given the fact that its initial conception by the EU has been encompassing with CEMAC being presented a general package.

There is also the signing of a three-year bailout plan with the IMF that the CEMAC countries have settled for and with Cameroon that currently presents the best economic balance sheet having entered into an agreement with the IMF the other countries will certainly be learning from the Cameroon is experience to tailor their own agreements to their national needs.