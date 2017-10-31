Cameroon: Cup of Cameroon - Four Teams Qualify for Semis

Quarterfinal matches of the Cup of Cameroon took place across the country last weekend.

Victoria United, UMS Loum, New Stars Douala and Yong Sports Academy of Bamenda have qualified for the semi-finals of the 57th edition of the Cup of Cameroon for football. This was the outcome of the quarter-final matches played in stadiums across the country last weekend. In Douala, Victoria United alias Oppo beat Racing Bafoussam 1-0 on Saturday October 38, 2017 to pick their qualification ticket. From all indications, Victoria United is the only Second Division team left in the race for the prestigious trophy. The victory brings hope to the Oppo boys who have been languishing in the Second Division since 2004. The team was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Cup of Cameroon in 2002 and in1965 Victoria United at the time CDC Victoria United played their first final of the competition. Last Saturday's victory gives the Limbe based team hope to reach the final again this time and even win the trophy. Still in Douala, UMS of Loum beat 2017 MTN Elite Two champions, Yaounde II Formation, 2-0 to reach the quarterfinal stage of the competition. UMS of Loum won the trophy in 2015 and will be out to win the trophy for the second time. Yong Sport of Bamenda is equally in the race after they beat another MTN Elite One side, Lion Blessé of Fotouni 1-0. Lion Blessé of Fotouni will be playing in the MTN Elite Two next season. Yong Sport Academy won the Cup of Cameroon trophy in 2013 and has great ambitions to reach higher heights in the competition. New Stars of Douala beat Douala Athletic Club 1-0 to qualify for the semifinals. Douala Athletic will play in the regional league next season. Draws for the semi-finals of the Cup of Cameroon have been billed for today at 12 noon at the headquarters of the Cameroon Football Federation.