31 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Transcend Media Sues IEBC Over Sh150 Million Debt

By Maureen Kakah

A media firm has sued the electoral agency for failing to clear a Sh150 million debt for advertising services during the 2013 General Election.

Transcend Media wants the Independent and Boundaries Commission Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba, who is currently on leave, held responsible for the failure to settle the Sh150, 367,882.40 debt.

INTEREST

Through lawyer Neville Amolo, the firm claims it first sued IEBC in 2014 while seeking payment of Sh198,787,892.40.

But the High Court in July ruled that the firm be paid Sh150, 367,882.40 with interest.

The firm says it obtained the court's decree on August 15 and have fruitlessly attempted to seek payment of the said monies.

Transcend accuses IEBC of failing to comply with the court order, 21 days later.

It claims apart from the said debt, the accumulated interest now stands at Sh1,750,000.

"It is just and fair that IEBC be compelled by an order of mandamus to pay the decretal sum with interest in compliance with the decree of the High Court failure to which the CEO or the person occupying that office be jailed for a period of six months, " said Mr Amollo.

