Kenya: Three Girls Escape From Murang'a Juvenile Remand Home

Three remandee girls at Murang'a Juvenile Remand Home have escaped under unclear circumstances.

The minors, aged between 13 and 17 years, escaped on Saturday night after they allegedly cut the window grills of the remand home and fled without being noticed by the officers and other inmates.

ESCAPED

Murang'a County Coordinator for Children Affairs Rhoda Mwicha said the three girls had pending court cases.

Even after learning of the girls' disappearance on Sunday, journalists were turned away by the officers at the remand home who told them that no children had escaped.

"Go and enquire from the children rescue centre; ours are safe and intact," an officer told the Nation.

However, on Monday, journalists went back to the Juvenile Remand Home and were directed to seek the audience with Ms Mwicha.

NO PHOTOS

At first, the county coordinator was hesitant to divulge information about the disappearance of the three children and it took an hour to convince her to confirm the matter.

"Yes, they escaped and we reported to the police, but if you were asked by the parents to come here and enquire about the matter go ahead and provide them with their children," said Ms Mwicha.

"By the virtue of the fact that the children are in this remand home it is enough proof that their parents have failed to take good care of them otherwise they would not have been here," she added after learning that the girls' parents had informed the media of the matter.

Ms Mwicha was at pains to explain how the three children were able to cut the window grills without being heard by other inmates or being noticed by the police officer on duty as the home is normally under 24-hour guard provided by wardens.

She also declined to let journalists see the cut window grills, saying it was against the law to take photos of the institution.

SAFETY

One of the parents of the escapees expressed concern over the disappearance of his daughter, who had stayed in the remand home for two weeks.

"If one can just disappear in the hands of the children's officers, how safe are the rest of the inmates?" said the parent.

He said four police officers came to his home on Sunday morning.

His daughter had been arrested over indiscipline and theft.

"My hopes that my daughter would reform has been replaced by fears of her whereabouts. I pray that she is safe wherever she is and that we may reunite again," the scared man told the Nation.

SEARCH

Murang'a North OCPD Johnston Limo said they have started searching for the girls.

He said two of the girls come from Kirinyaga County and one from Murang'a County.

The police boss has urged members of the public to volunteer information that could lead to the girls' arrest.