Africa: Sport and Recreation South Africa Brief Media On Announcement of Rugby World Cup 2023 Bidding Shortlist, 31 Oct

At 13h00 (SA time) on 31 October, World Rugby will announce the Rugby World Cup (Ltd) Board's recommendation for the host candidate, depending on which COUNTRY has achieved the highest score in an evaluation process.

Please note: This is not the final outcome as the final will be determined on 15 November 2017.

The assessment has been performed by a team of 10 World Rugby, RWCL relevant-area managers and independent area experts, working since 1 June 2017. All three candidate's bids have been thoroughly assessed with input from functional experts. The London-based Sports Consultancy has scrutinised each managers' evaluation to ensure all candidates have been treated fairly and the criteria have been consistently applied.

The evaluation report will be sent to host candidates and World Rugby Council members. At the same time World Rugby will announce the Evaluation Commission's findings.

The Department of Sport and Recreation South Africa and South African Rugby Union (SARU) will host a press briefing to unpack the way forward in acknowledging the outcome and preparing for the final process to be undertaken prior 15 November 2017 announcement.

