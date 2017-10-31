31 October 2017

Zambia: Solwezi Road Works Cheers Motorists

By Bwembya Mutale

Some Motorists conducting business between the Copperbelt and North Western Province are hopeful that the contractor working on the Solwezi - Chingola Roads will complete Road Works by December this year.

In random interviews, the motorists have expressed happiness that soon they will be able to conduct their business activities in a smooth manner stating that the past three years have been challenging due to the poor state of the road.

The motorists have stated that once completed, the cost of doing business will reduce as they are spending too many hours to reach their destination due to ongoing road construction.

"Some years back we used to spent not more than 3 hours on this road but it hasn't been easy since the works started because we have had to spend more hours on the road thereby effecting our business. We are happy that the progress on the works is visible but obviously as announced by government we should be getting back to normal," the motorists said.

"When you look at the volume of items between North Western and Copperbelt Province, then you will appreciate how economic this road is to growing the country's GDP.

"So we need government to be on these contractors, we don't want them to abandon the works because the rains are about to start, they must finish the works."

Government officials are keen on seeing the completion of the Solwezi-Chingola Road for handover in December.

