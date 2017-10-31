Liberia: Macdella Cooper of LRP Endorses CDC's George Weah

Liberia Restoration Party (LRP) standard bearer, MacDella Cooper, is throwing her weight behind her CDC counterpart and long-time associate, George M. Weah, for the up-coming November 7 run-off election. LRP is one of two political parties that endorsed Weah's presidential bid yesterday, the earlier endorsement by the fellow opposition party, Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), of Dr. Joseph Mills Jones.

At yesterday's ceremony, the LRP stander bearer said Liberia is in a new era that needs total change for the improvement of the lives of the younger ones.

Cooper said she saw her visions also embedded in the platform of the CDC, and as such, she deems it necessary to join the drive for change by giving her support to party in the run-off election scheduled for November 7. She added that the young people have seen the real change and development in the leadership of Senator George M. Weah [as] President of Liberia, which is why they gave him their support.

Madam Cooper called on women who supported her at the October 10 polls to join the CDC for the betterment of the country, because it is a new day for Liberia, and they they must respect the decision of the youth.

"I am going to see to it that every member of the of the LRP vote the CDC during the November 7 run-off election," she said.

She said her contributions to the CDC will bring victory to the party, noting that if Sen. Weah is elected President, he will protect health, education and women's empowerment and the rights of the Liberian children.

McDella Cooper seated next to CDC national chairman, Nathaniel McGill, and Dr. Toga McIntosh (far left) at during her endorsement at the CDC headquarters

Madam Cooper said a CDC government will empower and build a new Liberia, such that families will be respected and well taken care of, because the government will have able men and women that would protect the interest of all.

In response to the endorsement, CDC chairman Nathaniel McGill thanked Madam Cooper for taking what he called the "right path," adding that after 12 years of difficulties, Liberians have resolved to say no to the UP-led government.

Mr. McGill said if Liberians elect Sen. Weah President, the country will get the freedom that they have suffered for over the past 12 years. He used the occasion to announce that on Saturday, November 4, the CDC will have its final victory march.

Authors

Hannah N. Geterminah