Africa: Rwanda Slates Africa Innovation Summit II for 6th-8th June 2018

Ihaba and the Government of Rwanda have announced that the second Africa Innovation Summit (AIS II) will take place from 6 to 8 June 2018 at the Kigali Convention Center in Rwanda.

The AIS II will build on a very successful first Summit, and it will include activities before, during and after the Summit. The AIS seeks innovative and disruptive solutions for major challenges facing African countries, which include energy access, water, food insecurity, and health systems.

"We are excited about the AIS II and looking forward to engaging everyone through this partnership with the Government of Rwanda to find innovative and scalable solutions to the challenges facing the continent." Jose Brito, Managing Partner, Ihaba, said.

As a platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue and actions, AIS II will bring together participants with the power to act, from all parts of the continent and elsewhere, including Heads of States and Governments, Ministers and other government officials, Heads of the regional and continental organizations, CEOs of established firms, founders of start-ups, investors, academics, researchers, policy, science and technology experts, business angels, innovators as well as major thinkers with the aim of seeking solutions to challenges and mobilizing for collective actions.

"On behalf of the Government of Rwanda, we are delighted to welcome AIS delegates to Kigali for the continental event on innovation focused on finding answers to some of the perennial challenges facing our continent. This is in line with our national agenda to be at the forefront of finding creative solutions to our developmental challenges. The government of Rwanda is committed to working with Ihaba to ensure that the event is successfully hosted in the country". Hon. Jean Philbert Nsengimana, Minister of Youth and ICT for Rwanda, stated.

desida, Director of AIS, indicated that the, "AIS is not another event but the continental platform aimed at building the ecosystem for innovation in Africa in order to ensure Africa's structural transformation." AIS and the Government of Rwanda cordially invite all to come participate in the Summit and to join the movement to facilitate change in Africa from within.