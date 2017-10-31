31 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Unidentified Gunmen Kill a Civilian Man in Somali Capital

Unidentified gunmen thought to be Al Shabaab assassins have shot and killed a civilian man in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Tuesday morning, witnesses said.

The man whose named has only been identified as Adawe has been gunned down by men armed with pistols at Tarabunka junction in Mogadishu's Hodon district.

The slain civilian was reported to a driver for a driving school bus operating in the capital, according to a witness, speaking to Radio Shabelle on condition of anonymity.

The killers have immediately escaped from the crime scene before the arrival of Somali security forces, who later conducted a manhunt, but no arrest was made for the murder.

The motive behind the killing of the civilian is yet unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility for the execution.

Mogadishu has been marred by attacks, including deadly car bombings and targeted assassinations against security force members and civil servants.

