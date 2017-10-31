Madagascar: Telma Madagascar Fuels Growth, Innovation Using Sicap's Mobile Device Solutions

Sicap Schweiz AG, the global mobile device management vendor announced that Telma Group (Madagascar) the leading telecom operator in the country utilizes the company's Mobile Device Management Centre (DMC), USSD and USSD Menu Browser solutions for fueling its mobile growth and enabling innovative value-added services such as its MVola mobile banking application and prepaid online reload service.

Madagascar is a unique market with an approximate mobile broadband and SIM penetration of only 30% (GSMA, Q4, 2015). Despite providing a great revenue growth opportunity for the local operators, the large share of low-cost handsets makes Madagascar's mobile profits also hard to get.

Low-cost devices are costly for operators as they are more difficult to connect to a network and the owners frequently seek for support from operators' care centers. The under-developed mobile device base also makes implementation of value-added services challenging for mobile operators.

According to Jerome Valentin, the Chief Technology Officer at Telecom Malagasy Sicap's solutions are a perfect match for African operators such as Telma. "Sicap's Device Management Centre automatically detects and configures most device brands in the African market and handles devices with fake device identification code (IMEI)," explains Jerome Valentin. "Sicap's USSD and USSD Menu Browser solutions enable us to implement innovative value-added services, which can be used by low-end features phones as well as by smartphones," Valentin adds.

"We are proud of our long-lasting and trusted partnership with Telecom Malagasy. A close co-operation with innovative and agile African operators such as Telecom Malagasy has enabled us to develop a strong solution portfolio for the world's fastest growing mobile market, Africa," explains Markus Doetsch, the Chief Executive Officer at Sicap Schweiz AG.

than 70 mobile service providers in 40 countries use Sicap's Device Management Centre (DMC) which would make it the world's most deployed device management solution. Sicap's Cloud platform combines a managed service model with pay-as-you-grow pricing to ensure customers have a fast delivery time and OPEX-friendly ownership.