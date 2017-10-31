31 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Gunmen Wreak Havoc in Darfur's East Jebel Marra

Deribat — Militiamen have free rein killing and robbing people in the area of Deribat in East Jebel Marra without any action buy authorities to stop them, according to several residents.

"On Saturday and Sunday, groups of militiamen plundered three shops at the Deribat market, stole 10 donkeys from market visitors," a shop keeper reported to Radio Dabanga from the market. "The price of a donkey exceeds SDG 10,000 (close to $1,500)," he added.

He said that the security situation in the area deteriorated despite the presence of government forces guarding the market. "They are doing nothing against militia attacks, although they weekly collect SDG 10,000 protection fees from each shopkeeper."

He called on Unamid to establish a base in Deribat and protect the residents and their property.

