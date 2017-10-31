Sudan: South Darfur's Habaniya, Salamat Agree On Reconciliation

Buram — Leaders of the Habaniya and Salamat tribes signed a peace agreement in West Darfur's Buram on Monday. They handed 1,420 weapons to the regular forces.

In the reconciliation and peaceful coexistence agreement, the leaders of both tribes called for pasture tracks and markets to be re-opened. A joint committee had been formed to encourage the reconciliation process on the ground. They also demanded a mechanism to deter the outlaws in the area and secure the voluntary return of displaced to their home villages.

Adam El Faki, Governor of South Darfur, said in his address to the Peaceful Coexistence Forum for the population of Buram, El Sunta, and El Radoom, in Buram town that the forced collection of weapons in Buram locality will start next week. Troops of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in 200 vehicles will carry out the illegal arms collection in the locality.

He further directed the formation of a commission to be headed by the Commissioner of Buram that will work on the reconciliation between the Falata and Salamat tribes in the locality.