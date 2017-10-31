31 October 2017

Sudan: West Darfur Koran Student Abducted by Chad Soldiers

Sirba — A group of Chadian soldiers abducted a Koran student in West Darfur's Sirba locality on Sunday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a fellow student told Radio Dabanga that a group of Chadian troops in a Land Cruiser stopped in front of the Holy Koran Institute in the area of Soni in Sirba at about 4 pm on Sunday.

They raided the premises, seized Adam Osman (45) at gunpoint, and took him with them in the direction of Chad.

"Nobody understands why this happened," he said. "We have informed the authorities in Sirba, but they have not taken any action so far."

