South Africa: Proteas to Don Pink Against India in Bullring

The Proteas will wear pink in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against India at the Bullring.

This match will be played on Saturday, February 10 2018 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

This will also be the 7th Pink ODI with the Proteas yet to lose a match when playing in pink.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), Momentum and the Gauteng Cricket Board (GCB) have also confirmed that the Breast Care Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital will be the new beneficiary of the Pink ODI.

The Breast Care Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital provides access to quality breast care, regardless of geographical location and socio-economic status.

The unit sees up to 350 women with newly diagnosed breast cancer every year and provide a service to seven district hospitals. Patients from other provinces and all over Africa are also accommodated.

There is also a "Breast course 4 Nurses" programme to empower nurses in breast care.

On an annual basis this hospital treats more than 200 000 patients. The breast care clinic, diagnoses 350 breast care cases annually from Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and even further afield. The sad reality is that due to a lack of education around the disease, patients often arrive at the hospital at a time when a fairly treatable disease, if detected early, has progressed beyond the point of treatment. The aim is to invest in a tangible facility and contribute to the service they give as well as the research and education they do to enable more successful treatment of breast cancer through earlier diagnosis.

Event hosts, Cricket South Africa (CSA), Momentum and the Wanderers Stadium are pulling out all the stops to make sure that the objective of increasing breast cancer awareness is met and that more money than ever before will be raised for breast care support.

As a precursor to the event, a call to South Africa has been made to #PitchUpInPink .

2018 will also mark the launch of Pink Friday which is a national call to action for South Africa to support this day, the Proteas and the fight against breast cancer.

This is a way for absolutely everyone to get involved in South Africa, India and around the world, and not just those lucky enough to be at the match.

In previous years fans attending have not disappointed with flamboyant and fanciful outfits in more than fifty shades of pink and now everyone can get in on the pink action.

PinkDay is set to sell out quickly, so fans are urged to secure their seats as soon as tickets go on sale on November 1, 2017 from www.ticketpro.co.za. This year R10 from each ticket sold will be donated to the PinkDay cause.

Every rand raised from PinkDay will go towards supporting hundreds of women (and men) with breast cancer, by offering tangible support to the breast care team at Charlotte Maxeke.

Play your part and #PitchUpInPink .

Source: Sport24