South Africa: Brutally Murdered KZN Man's Face 'Unrecognisable'

A member of the Vryheid community policing forum said on Monday that the attack on Bokkie Potgieter, 73, who died after allegedly being repeatedly hit with a panga, was so brutal his face was left unrecognisable.

Braam van Niekerk told News24 that after the attack, the suspect dragged the dying elderly man by the feet and shoved his body head first into his own bakkie and drove off with one of Potgieter's feet dangling from the window.

The incident happened in KwaDikadika, Gelukstad, in KwaZulu-Natal on the same day that thousands of farmers took to the streets, in what they called the #BlackMonday march, to protest against farm murders countrywide.

While the KwaZulu-Natal police earlier said the 73-year-old man was not a farmer, Van Niekerk insisted that he was and accused the police of trying to downplay the incident because it coincided with the farmers' protest.

Potgieter, who was "a very lonely man," had lived in the area for the past 10 years, said Van Niekerk.

He said Potgieter was attacked on Monday morning at around 10:00 while he was reportedly building a chicken run.

Suspect allegedly attacked by community

"I am not sure if the intention was to attack him or steal his Ford Bantam bakkie but there was a struggle and the man took out his celemba (panga) and hit him so hard that he was unrecognisable."

Van Niekerk said the suspect then loaded Potgieter's body into the vehicle and drove off but hit a pole after about 800m "and could no longer drive".

Van Niekerk said community members saw the accident and went to investigate. When they got closer they noticed Potgieter's lifeless body in the vehicle and took the suspect out of the car.

"Community members allegedly attacked the suspect and he died a little later after the incident," Van Niekerk said.

Van Niekerk said while Potgieter was not a commercial farmer, he grew his own vegetables to feed himself, and that made him a farmer.

"They (the police) are trying to make it seem like it was not a farm attack. The fact that he is not a commercial farmer or that he is black or white, does not matter, this was a farm attack.

"It happened in the rural area and rural areas are farms," said Van Niekerk.

'He was not a farmer'

However, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala maintained that Potgieter was not a farmer and the incident was not a farm attack.

"He was living in the community after the local induna (chief) felt sorry for him and allocated him a piece of land. He built himself a mud house and was not a farmer," said Gwala.

She said the area was not a farming community.

"The area is very rural and people live in rondavels, it is not a farm and the deceased is not a farmer, he was an ordinary member of the rural community," said Gwala.

Another member of the Vryheid community policing forum, Riaan Lotter, said he did not know Potgieter.

"We are a small community where everyone knows everyone. I am not aware that he was a farmer and I have spoken to several farming friends and they don't know him either."

Farmworkers 'involved'

Lotter said farm attacks were a common occurrence in the Lenjani and Kangani area.

"About a year and a half or two years ago, we lost two farmers on one day. A farmer was killed in Paulpietersburg seven months ago. It is really bad."

Lotter said farmworkers were allegedly involved in most of the farm attacks.

"They are never directly involved but the criminals, most of whom are not from the community, force the farmworkers to give them information about the farmers and because they fear for their lives, they give them the information.

"They cannot even tell the police because they are scared. But look at what happened today, the local community is getting fed up. I think that there is a perception that farmers keep money and weapons on their farms and that is what makes them targets."

Lotter said the police were frustrated by a lack of resources.

"We are putting pressure on government to assist the police because it is not that they don't act, they are just under resourced. In our area, we have one bakkie and two policemen tasked with dealing with farm attacks," he said.

