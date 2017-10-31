South Africa: Makwakwa Returns to SARS After Charges Cleared

Jonas Makwakwa will return to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) this week after having charges against him cleared.

"SARS wishes to announce that after approximately a year in suspension, Chief Officer: Business & Individual Tax (BAIT), Mr. Jonas Makwakwa, will return to the organisation with effect from 1 November 2017," said the revenue service on Monday.

In September 2016, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) submitted a report to SARS containing some serious allegations against Makwakwa.

At the time, the revenue service sought outside legal opinion on the matter and Makwakwa was suspended by Commissioner Tom Moyane pending an independent investigation into the allegations.

To ensure transparency, independence and integrity of the process, a renowned international law firm, Hogan Lovells was appointed to investigate the matter.

The law firm submitted an investigation report which recommended that disciplinary action be taken against the Chief Officer.

"The law firm, Hogan Lovells then appointed a highly esteemed and renowned senior counsel, Advocate Terry Motau, to chair the hearing. SARS wishes to confirm that, Advocate Motau, SC has submitted the final report which found that Mr Makwakwa was not guilty of any of the charges levelled against him."

This concludes the disciplinary action against Makwakwa.

The revenue service will implement the outcome of the hearing as is and Makwakwa will return to SARS to resume his position as Chief Officer.

He joined SARS in 1995 as an auditor after completing his junior degree (B Com Accounting).