31 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rwatubyaye Expected to Return in March

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports center-back Abdoul Rwatubyaye will be out of action for at least five months following a serious knee injury that he sustained last season, it has emerged.

Rwatubyaye underwent surgery on his right knee at King Faisal Hospital in Kigali last week and according to Rayon Sports team doctor, Charles Mugemana, the 21-year-old will start rehabilitation immediately but will only begin light training in March, 2018.

It means he can play the later stages of the national league as well as the Peace Cup. "We are not expecting him to return soon. It will take him at least five to six months to play again but everything regarding his surgery went really well," Mugemana said.

The Rwandan international damaged his knee ligament during a league game last season against Bugesera at Nyamata ground, which Rayon Sports won 1-0.

"The operation went well. The doctors did a great job, and I feel much better now," said Rwatubyaye, who joined Rayon Sports from archrivals APR FC, last season but only played a handful of games before his knee gave way.

It is reported that the operation cost Rayon Sports Rwf4m. The injury is a major setback for a player who is highly rated.

The former APR center-back is one of the few players, who have grown from one national team level to another, from U17, U20 to U23 and finally to the senior team.

He earned his first national team call-up for the U-17 team in 2012. Rwatubyaye has a total of 16 caps and scored once for the senior national team.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Follow @pkamasa

Rwanda

Rwanda Slates Africa Innovation Summit II for 6th-8th June 2018

Ihaba and the Government of Rwanda have announced that the second Africa Innovation Summit (AIS II) will take place from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.