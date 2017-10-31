South Africa: See the Currie Cup Trophy At Newlands

The Newlands Faithful will get the opportunity to pose with the Currie Cup at Newlands on Friday.

With Western Province having beaten the Sharks in the Currie Cup Final on Saturday to claim their 34th title, the famous old trophy is back in the Mother City.

Supporters will be allowed entry free of charge on Friday, November 3 from 14h00 to 18h30 to view the trophy.

The Currie Cup trophy will be on display in the tunnel foyer, which will be open to the general public for a viewing.

Each supporter will have the chance to have their picture taken by a professional photographer with the Currie Cup, which will then be available via email/online at no cost.

This gives the public their chance to pose with the oldest domestic rugby competition in the world.

Western Province Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks said that this is a great opportunity to share the success of the Western Province team with their supporters.

"The support of the Newlands Faithful is unrivalled and we want to ensure that they are a part of this, our 34th Currie Cup title," he said.

President of the Western Province Rugby Football Union, Thelo Wakefield, said that he is looking forward to seeing a big turnout at Newlands on Friday.

"It is crucial that we stand together with the Newlands Faithful, we would like all of our supporters to have their own special experience with the Currie Cup," he said.

Source: Sport24