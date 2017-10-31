South Africa: Western Cape Social Development On Diep River Child Abuse

press release

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) has referred allegations of sexual abuse of a 5-year old Diep River girl, to the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Social workers have requested the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations unit within SAPS to investigate allegations of child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Guided by the Children's Act of 2005, the child has been placed in safe care, after our specialist Child Protection social workers applied to the Children's Court for a court order.

The Department holds a zero tolerance approach towards the abuse, neglect and murder of children in the province.

Our social workers will continue with their investigation into the circumstances of this case. This includes looking into the long term placement of the child.

Child protection is everybody's responsibility. If you see something, say something. Residents must report any abandoned, abused, neglected or missing children to the police or to the DSD Hotline on 0800 220 250.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development