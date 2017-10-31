South Africa: Multi-Stakeholder Approach to Fight Gender-Based Violence

Gauteng Provincial Government is putting more resources in law enforcement to fight gender-based violence, including sexual offences against girl children and girl learners.

Responding to questions in the provincial legislature on Tuesday, Premier David Makhura said a comprehensive multi-disciplinary, multi-agency and multi-stakeholder approach was needed in dealing with the crimes against women and children.

"We are resourcing and re-establishing the specialised crime fighting units of the SAPS to ensure the swift arrest, prosecution and jailing of perpetrators of horrific crimes against women and children.

"Sexual offences against girl learners require a comprehensive multi-disciplinary and multi-stakeholder approach because the scourge of gender-based violence is based on patriarchy.

"These crimes need to be tackled through multi-agency and community-wide interventions that ensure that perpetrators are brought to book and victims and survivors are empowered while at the same time working to change social behaviour among men and boys," said Premier Makhura.

He said government was educating men and boys about respectful relations and gender equality, while empowering women and girls to live autonomous lives.

On 19 October, the Premier appointed a special committee of the Executive Council comprising of MECs Nandi Mayathula-Khoza, Panyaza Lesufi and Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.

The special committee works with a multi-disciplinary and inter-departmental team including the Special Police Unit focusing on Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS), forensic social workers, NGOs dealing with child welfare as well as Heads of Departments and senior officials from the departments of Education, Social Development and Community Safety.

The reintroduction of the FCS as the specialised police unit and increasing resources allocation to fight crimes against women and children was yielding positive results.

"The FCS is one of the major success stories because of the high rate of arrest and successful prosecution of perpetrators," said Premier Makhura.