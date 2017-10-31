South Africa: Ten Killed During the Attack On Klipriver Taxi Boss

press release

The deputy chairman of the Klipriver Taxi Association has been killed with other nine people during the attack. Today at 07:00, the taxi boss was travelling in a bakkie on Matiwaneskop Road with other four occupants when two vehicles allegedly fired shots at them with high calibre firearms. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed onto an oncoming minibus taxi.

The taxi boss and other occupants were fatally shot, five people from the minibus taxi as a result of the crash and other minibus taxi occupants were seriously injured. A docket of five counts of murder, culpable homicide was opened at Elangslaagte police station and it will be transferred to the Provincial Taxi Task Team for investigation. The motive of the attack is subject to an ongoing investigation.

"Such violent attacks cannot be tolerated in our province. Our detectives are on their toes, working to solve the case. Serious and violent crimes are dealt with upmost importance to maintain the safety of our citizens," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.