31 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Ten Killed During the Attack On Klipriver Taxi Boss

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The deputy chairman of the Klipriver Taxi Association has been killed with other nine people during the attack. Today at 07:00, the taxi boss was travelling in a bakkie on Matiwaneskop Road with other four occupants when two vehicles allegedly fired shots at them with high calibre firearms. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed onto an oncoming minibus taxi.

The taxi boss and other occupants were fatally shot, five people from the minibus taxi as a result of the crash and other minibus taxi occupants were seriously injured. A docket of five counts of murder, culpable homicide was opened at Elangslaagte police station and it will be transferred to the Provincial Taxi Task Team for investigation. The motive of the attack is subject to an ongoing investigation.

"Such violent attacks cannot be tolerated in our province. Our detectives are on their toes, working to solve the case. Serious and violent crimes are dealt with upmost importance to maintain the safety of our citizens," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

South Africa

UCT Granted High Court Interdict Against Unlawful Protests

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has been granted an interim interdict that prevents any unlawful protest action at its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.