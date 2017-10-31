South Africa: National SAPS Functional Fitness Championships to Be Held in Kimberley

press release

The SAPS in the Northern Cape will host National Functional Fitness championships in Kimberley. The competition is currently held at the SANDF Sports grounds, from Tuesday, 31 October to Thursday, 02 November 2017 and everybody is welcome to attend. The 2017 championships will see SAPS members, men and women, from all nine provinces and head office competing in this sport of excitement, endurance, physical fitness and strength. The activities consists of different age and weight categories as well as an obstacle course of various challenges, from tyre flips and leopard crawls to sprints and hurdles. More than 400 SAPS members from all over South Africa is participating in the tough but fun competition, for the next two days

The official opening was attended by many dignitaries and the keynote address was done the Deputy Provincial Commissioner, Maj Gen Henriette De Waal. "Maj Gen De Waal commended the participants and reminded them that personal fitness is always an added advantage for the individual and the South African Police Service. A healthy body house a healthy mind and this also enhances service delivery to the community". The current defending champions for the SAPS National Functional Fitness is the Western Cape Province, who will surely also be giving their all to retain the trophy.