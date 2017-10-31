South Africa: North West Local Government and Human Settlements Concludes Training On Data Cleansing

press release

The Department of Local Government and Human Settlements in Bokone Bophirima has concluded training of municipalities housing officials on data capturing and cleansing as well as the administration of the housing needs register.

The training which also included electronic capturing of data of prospective housing beneficiaries as well ended last week with officials from the local municipalities in Bojanala Platinum and Dr Kenneth Kaunda districts.

The training programme is part of the department's effort to clean up the housing needs register and also to work towards establishing a single provincial register which will contribute to the national housing demand list. The three day long training which ended last week started in Mahikeng, will be rolled out to officials in municipalities across the province.

The national housing needs register (NHNR) is a central database that offers households the opportunity to register their need for adequate shelter by providing information about their current living conditions, household composition & to indicate the type of housing assistance they require from government.

The NHNR is aligned to the Human Settlement Development Grant Business Plan in order to best capture and update the status of housing needs in each municipality, i.e the total housing needs, beneficiaries per registered project and the backlog that arise from the regular updates.

Issued by: North West Local Government and Human Settlements