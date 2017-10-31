South Africa: Five Teachers Die in Road Accident

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed shock over the death of five teachers, who passed away in a road accident in Ladysmith today.

The department said this is one of the most heart-breaking and traumatic moments in the province.

Preliminary reports suggest that they were travelling to school when their staff transport vehicle collided with another vehicle, which had lost control after being shot at.

"The cause of the shooting is not yet known. We have, in the meantime, dispatched our district officials to visit affected schools and families to gather more information," the department said.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana extended condolences to all the families of the bereaved, their friends and loved ones and to the teaching fraternity.

"Condolences also go to all members of the community, who have lost those they dearly love due to accidents on the roads," said MEC Dlungwana.