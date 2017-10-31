31 October 2017

South Africa: DA Excited for South Africa to Be Preferred Candidate to Host Rugby World Cup

press release By Tsepo Mhlongo MP

The DA welcomes with optimism and excitement the announcement that South Africa is the preferred candidate to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Should our bid be successful, we must ensure that the World Cup benefits our economy and that the event creates jobs for the 9.4 million unemployed people in our country.

It is vital that if we are to host this international tournament, our country and our people benefit from it.

Sport is one of the ways of bringing about unity in our country and this was seen during the 2010 Soccer World Cup. We look forward to reliving the feeling of camaraderie our country experienced then.

Winning the bid will be an important victory for South Africans and we look forward to 15 November when the winning country is confirmed.

Tsepo Mhlongo MP

DA Shadow Minister of Sport & Recreation

